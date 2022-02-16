Sunoco: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sunoco SUN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sunoco missed estimated earnings by 15.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.13.

Revenue was up $2.40 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunoco's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.07 0.95 0.61 0.80

EPS Actual 1 1.73 1.60 0.88

Revenue Estimate 4.46B 3.98B 3.50B 3.31B

Revenue Actual 4.78B 4.39B 3.47B 2.55B

