Shopify: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shopify SHOP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shopify missed estimated earnings by 13.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.58.

Revenue was up $402.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shopify's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.32 0.96 0.73 1.25

EPS Actual 0.81 2.24 2.01 1.58

Revenue Estimate 1.39B 1.04B 865.48M 910.22M

Revenue Actual 1.12B 1.12B 988.65M 977.74M

