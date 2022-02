WASHINGTON (7News) — He was a living legend. General Charles McGee, the last of the Tuskegee Airmen, died recently at the age of 102. I first met him years ago at the World War 2 Memorial for a function. At that time he told me how he loved to fly. What he didn’t like was the fact that he said he had to fight his country in order to fight for his country.

