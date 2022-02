Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had possibly the longest life cycle out of any Assassin's Creed game. Coming out in 2020, we're still seeing support for the game a year and a half later and it doesn't show any sign of stopping. With its third DLC, Dawn of Ragnarock, on the way, this is everything you need to know about its release date and when you can play it for yourself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO