That means Bill Mullaney's charges have only conceded 1-8 in the 130-plus minutes or so of action and if they will know that there are tougher challenges to come than an understrength Down and Offaly, both without a substantial Portaferry and St Rynagh's cohort, they are short a number of elite players themselves in Karen Kennedy, Orla O'Dwyer and Caoimhe Bourke.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO