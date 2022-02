The Boston Red Sox made a surprising run into contention last season, finishing 92-70 in the regular season before advancing all the way to the ALCS. They did it primarily with an offense that averaged 5.12 runs per game, tied for the fourth-best mark in the league. And they did it despite a below-average pitching staff (4.62 runs/game allowed, tied for 17th) and a defense that ranked last in MLB in defensive efficiency (per Baseball Reference).

