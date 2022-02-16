ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: ALLETE Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 5 days ago

ALLETE ALE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ALLETE beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ALLETE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.71 0.56 1.09 0.75

EPS Actual 0.53 0.53 1.09 0.90

Revenue Estimate 300.20M 293.93M 324.30M 300.65M

Revenue Actual 345.40M 335.60M 339.20M 320.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ALLETE management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.6 and $3.9 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 217.8% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ALLETE, a bullish signal to many investors.

