ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion missed estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.69

EPS Actual 0.80 0.89 0.86 0.76

Revenue Estimate 470.98M 467.96M 462.49M 431.76M

Revenue Actual 469.30M 488.60M 472.10M 453.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How To Trade Roblox Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

On Feb. 9, Roblox broke up bullishly from a bull flag pattern and has been consolidating in a horizontal pattern. Roblox’s higher-than-average volume on Tuesday indicates a high level of trader and investor interest has returned to the stock. TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Corsair Gaming Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Corsair Gaming CRSR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CNA Financial Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps#Altra Industrial Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Traders Bark Following eToro's Super Bowl Ad: Which Crypto Has More Bite For A Bull Run?

A dogfight broke out on social media on Sunday after cryptocurrency brokerage eToro’s Super Bowl ad aired, which briefly featured an unnamed Shiba Inu dog. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) enthusiasts entered into a duel on Twitter in an attempt to claim the advertisement as a representation of their own favorite Shiba Inu-themed crypto.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Tenet Healthcare Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mattel Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Mattel MAT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy