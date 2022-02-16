Recap: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

AMC Networks AMCX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMC Networks beat estimated earnings by 134.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $23.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.46, which was followed by a 14.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.22 1.90 1.87 0.52

EPS Actual 2.68 3.45 2.98 2.72

Revenue Estimate 706.07M 687.37M 722.32M 705.01M

Revenue Actual 810.77M 771.39M 691.74M 780.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.