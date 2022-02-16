Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Analog Devices ADI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.77.

Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.70 1.62 1.45 1.32

EPS Actual 1.73 1.72 1.54 1.44

Revenue Estimate 2.31B 1.71B 1.61B 1.51B

Revenue Actual 2.34B 1.76B 1.66B 1.56B

