ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China's Qi quint-twists to gold in Olympic men's aerials

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp4zF_0eG1Hsly00

Qi Guangpu of China finally flipped his way onto an Olympic podium in men's aerials, winning a gold medal Wednesday after near misses in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Qi cleanly landed a quintuple-twisting triple back flip in the medal round, when five of his six competitors tried the same trick and only he did it clean. Qi earned 129 points, easily beating defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine, who scored 116.5.

“Every trick in this competition is very important and very impressive," Qi said through a translator. "I did my best. During the competition, almost every competitor did their best, so every trick was very wonderful.”

Ilia Burov of the Russian team downgraded to a quad-twisting triple as the event's last competitor, expecting that a clean back full-full-double full would be enough for the podium. He earned bronze at the second straight Olympics.

Qi finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, seventh in Pyeongchang four years ago and also competed at Vancouver in 2010. His back double full-full-double full Wednesday was plenty for gold, and he grabbed a Chinese flag and shouted toward the fans at Genting Snow Park when his victory was cemented moments later.

“I have learned a lot," Qi said. "This is the time for me to win the gold medal in China, my home country. I am very happy my people are here with me. I can feel they are very happy and excited.”

China has seven golds and 13 medals in Beijing, its most ever at a Winter Games.

Burov landed a quint-twisting triple during the first session of the finals to ensure himself a spot in the final six. He pulled back to the quad-twist trick with a medal on the line and collapsed to the ground when his score of 114.93 was announced.

Burov's brother, Maxim, is a two-time world champion but surprisingly missed the finals after botching both of his landings during qualifying.

Jia Zongyang of China, a silver medalist in Pyeongchang four years ago, was knocked out in the first session.

American teammates Justin Schoenefeld and Christopher Lillis finished fifth and sixth, respectively, after helping the U.S. earn gold in the mixed team event.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Abramenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Quint#Pyeongchang#Russian#Chinese
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
The Spun

Olympic Skater Apologizes For Distasteful Hand Gesture

A Russian Olympic skater has apologized for giving the bird after a victory over the United States. Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense to anyone after making a middle finger gesture as he crossed the finish line. Aldoshkin, along with two teammates, claimed silver in...
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

547K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy