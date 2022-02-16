ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tullow Oil gets USD75 million after Uganda final investment decision

 5 days ago

(Alliance News) -Â Tullow Oil PLC on Wednesday said it has received USD75 million in contingent consideration after a final investment decision for the Tilenga Project in Uganda and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. TotalEnergies SE at the start of the month said it and China National...

BBC

Why Uganda is investing in oil despite pressures to go green

The heat is unbearable; the haze merges the sky, lake and land; kingfishers dive and rise as if playing with the wind coming off Lake Albert, near vast oil reserves which Uganda wants to start exploiting. This section of the Rift Valley - a geological scar which runs through East...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

World Court Orders Uganda to Pay $325 Million DR Congo Reparations

THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Uganda must pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province. Uganda must pay the sum in five yearly instalments of $65 million to...
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Imperial Oil Is A Unique Investment

Imperial Oil has a unique integrated portfolio of assets giving it the strength of a major despite its smaller size. Imperial Oil (IMO) is a Canadian integrated oil company and one of the largest in Canada with a market capitalization of more than $30 billion. The company is almost 70% owned by Exxon Mobil (XOM) making up ~6% of Exxon Mobil's enterprise value. As we'll see throughout this article, Imperial Oil has an impressive portfolio of assets to support future shareholder rewards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

After $132 million investment, global robotics company plants Americas flag in Frisco

A global company with more than $100 million in funding has chosen Frisco for its push with the Americas. Addverb Technologies, which has its headquarters in India, expanded into North America and South America with North Texas acting as the hub for the organization’s push into this part of the world, according to a statement and Luke Lee, marketing head of Americas.
FRISCO, TX
KX News

Legacy Fund invested in blacklisted China oil giant

KX News reported last week that the State Investment Board (SIB) has liquidated a Legacy Fund investment in Alibaba, the controversial Chinese company, and the largest fiscal year 2020-21 foreign holding in our $8 billion Legacy Fund. According to out-of-state consultant José Morales of Axiom Investors, Alibaba was illegally collecting consumer data, and the People’s […]
ECONOMY
Dallas Business Journal

Firm with "Bloomberg Terminal for crypto" product gets $5 million investment on its way to IPO

As a part of its next steps toward going public, cryptocurrency trading platform company Aurox has closed on a $5 million investment. The investment is the first direct investment the Cross Roads-based company has taken and was led by a series of high-net-worth individuals, according to a news release. The company said the investment would drive marketing and scale users.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Reuters

EU demands end to torture in Uganda after images of author stir anger

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday demanded punishment for perpetrators of torture in Uganda after images of a recently detained author circulated in domestic media showing marks on his body, eliciting public outrage. Last week, media published images and accounts of award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, 33, who told...
EUROPE
Reuters

Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks increased their liquid assets held in foreign currencies by $8.5 billion in January to $53.5 billion, the central bank said on Monday, in a sign lenders may try to boost their forex shield in light of fresh sanctions threat. The United States is considering new...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is revamping its structure so that all domestic companies from small businesses to large multinationals are looked after by one division, Italy's second largest bank said on Monday. UniCredit said the aim was to give smaller businesses access to products and services developed...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

