The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any screen and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricy, making the Mac Mini an affordable option. The impressive M1 chip makes the mini computer even more enticing, and right now the 2020 M1 (512GB) Mac Mini is just $799 at Amazon, saving you $150 on what you'd pay at the Apple Store. There's an automatic savings of $49.01, which will be applied when you add it to your cart.

