Futures largely flat ahead of retail sales data, Fed minutes

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday with retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting on investors’ radar, while Western skepticism over Russian claims of a pullback of some troops near Ukraine kept caution in the air. While Russia said...

CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields dip after strong retail sales, Fed update

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Wednesday, as investor focus remained on geopolitical tensions, along with economic data releases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 1.9 basis points at 2.026% shortly around 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 3 basis points higher at 2.332%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip ahead of inflation data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.1%, S&P down 0.2%, Nasdaq off 0.3%. Feb 10 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Thursday after the indexes notched strong gains in the past two sessions, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data that could trigger bets on quicker interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Dow Futures Rise Slightly Ahead of Key Inflation Data

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday night ahead of key inflation data due Thursday morning. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 60 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. Shares of Disney jumped 8% after hours after the company reported a quarterly earnings...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Flat After Rout on Inflation, Fed Fears

U.S. stock futures were steady Friday, one day after a sharp sell-off that was prompted by higher-than-expected inflation data and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard's call for 100 basis points worth of interest rate increases by July 1. There are three regularly scheduled meetings before Bullard's deadline, starting in March. (CNBC)
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Germany's BaFin to Ban Sale of Some Futures Products to Retail Clients

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Thursday that it planned to clamp down on the marketing, distribution and sale of futures products with additional payment obligations. It isn't the first time that BaFin has moved to ban a product for retail investors but comes as the watchdog increasingly...
RETAIL
Reuters

Mexico inflation seen on the rise again in early February

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in the first half of February after slowing during the past eight weeks, a Reuters poll showed Monday, reinforcing expectations that the country's central bank would continue raising rates in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve. The consensus forecast...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Consolidates Ahead Of Fed Minutes On Interest Rates

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading slightly lower on Wednesday, in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were sliding about 2% and 3%, respectively. Both the general market and the cryptocurrency market were awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s monthly minutes at 2 p.m. EST for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

