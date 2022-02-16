ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Newspaper Chain Lee Enterprises Wins Round Against Hedge Fund -- But Fight Might Not Be Over

By TONY SILBER
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

The ongoing battle for control of Lee Enterprises took another turn on Tuesday morning, when the newspaper chain announced the Delaware Chancery Court had ruled that Lee was justified in rejecting nominees from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital to Lee’s board of directors. In the decision, the...

www.mediapost.com

Voices of Monterey Bay

When a hedge fund’s shell game backfires

A version of this story was previously published on SaveLocalNews.org. In a stunning Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Lee Enterprises took a big swing at Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Monterey Herald, Santa Cruz Sentinel and the Mercury News and is now attempting a hostile takeover of the Lee news chain.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Court rules for Post-Dispatch owner in board fight with hedge fund

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the Post-Dispatch got a little help in its fight against a hostile takeover Tuesday. A Delaware court ruled in favor of Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' move in December to reject New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's board nominees on procedural grounds. Alden attempted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Performing Hedge Fund Of All Time

For decades, fortunes were made on Wall St .mostly through trading stocks and bonds, and underwriting the public listings of large companies and bond issues for companies, cities, and towns. Mergers and acquisitions became part of Wall St.’s success, and that business has grown exponentially in the last several decades. Venture capital became a road […]
MARKETS
State
Delaware State
Motley Fool

Is This Sector Your Best Hedge Against Inflation?

With rising inflation heavy on investors' minds these days, many are looking for resilient market sectors to put their capital to work. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 31, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Dan Caplinger, and Matthew Frankel, CFP®, discuss why they think the real estate sector could be a promising place to invest in the current economic environment, and what headwinds to watch out for.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota attorney general sues hedge fund-owned landlord over maintenance problems

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has filed a consumer-protection lawsuit against HavenBrook Homes, a hedge fund-owned landlord accused of failing to maintain its properties. The lawsuit alleges that HavenBrook and its owner, New York-based Pretium Partners LLC, did not keep its Minnesota properties habitable, deceived...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketRealist

Why Crypto Might Be a Good Hedge Against Inflation for Assets

On Feb. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index, which shed light on just how much inflation has impacted the nation in the last year. In the 12 months ending in January, inflation rose 7.5 percent, which is the highest amount in the last 40 years. Some investors are betting on crypto to help them hedge their assets against inflation. Is crypto a good hedge against inflation?
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

