There's been quite a few things that have received the 'turn it into a musical' treatment that we probably would never think might happen. For instance, 'Spider-Man', 'Back To The Future', and Green Day's album, 'American Idiot'; all of those have been turned into musicals. And here's another one that you may not have thought would become a musical, it's former University of Wyoming quarterback and current Buffalo Bills phenom, Josh Allen.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO