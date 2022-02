The Laramie Police Department has investigated several instances of air soft-type guns being shot at persons and property over the last few weeks. Investigation into the incidents identified “Orbeez” guns which shoot a small diameter gel projectile and are also part of a viral Tik Tok challenge. Though these guns are marketed and considered as toys, the projectiles from them are capable of inflicting injury, and possessing one without a permit on public right of way is illegal for anyone under 18.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO