Biden rejects Trump’s privilege defence to avoid turning over White House paperwork

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump 's visitor logs are to be turned over to the January 6 committee within 15 days, after President Biden rejected the former president’s “ executive privilege "” defence.

White House counsel Dana Remus wrote a letter to the National Archive stating that the president had said: “In light of the urgency” the materials should be provided by the deadline.

“The majority of the entries over which the former president has asserted executive privilege would be publicly released under” President Biden’s policy, stated Ms Remus's letter, according to The Associated Press .

It is not yet known if Mr Trump will again attempt to block the release of the visitor logs. It is also unclear as to what the logs may show or how thorough they are in their contents.

White House visitor logs were public under President Barack Obama, for transparency. Mr Trump reversed this under the idea that making them public would be a “national security risk”.

The January 6 committee is investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol, and has issued hundreds of subpoenas for those who were allegedly involved in the insurrection. Those requested to be questioned include many of Mr Trump’s close aides.

The Independent

Most Americans don’t want Trump to run in 2024

A new CBS poll has found that the majority of Americans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for election again in 2024.The poll found that only 35 per cent of all voters wanted Mr Trump to stand as a presidential candidate, whereas 65 per cent did not want him to stand.Among Republican voters, the majority want Mr Trump to re-run in the upcoming election, around seven in 10 are for the former president being in the race, with 69 per cent of red voters wanting him to stand versus 31 per cent who would rather have another...
MSNBC

Biden to give Congress access to Trump’s White House visitor logs

The Obama White House’s transparency surrounding visitor logs wasn’t perfect, but by most measures, it was a breakthrough approach. From 2010 through 2016, the Democratic administration voluntarily disclosed the names of millions of visitors, publishing the information online for anyone to see. This policy did not last. Soon...
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
POLITICO

Biden clears way for investigators to obtain Trump’s Jan. 6 White House visitor logs

President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump’s effort to assert executive privilege over White House visitor logs from Jan. 6, 2021, ordering the National Archives to deliver the documents to congressional investigators in two weeks. “As a matter of policy, and subject to limited exceptions, the Biden Administration voluntarily...
The Independent

Senior Biden communications aide Mariel Saez quits White House

Mariel Saez, the former aide to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer who has been serving as the Biden administration’s point person for booking top officials on television, is departing the White House for a role in the private sector.Ms Saez, who served as a top communications adviser to Mr Hoyer for a decade before jumping to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and later his inaugural committee, started in her White House role on 20 January, the day Mr Biden took office. The news of her departure was first reported by CNN.In a statement, she called the opportunity to serve Mr...
AOL Corp

Does Trump still have the same grip on the GOP?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. For most of the past six years, the conventional wisdom in Washington has been that any Republicans who stand up to Donald Trump will either be quickly brought in line or find themselves cast aside. That theory has been tested over the past few weeks as some of the most prominent members of the GOP have directly challenged the former president and his allies in the party.
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
NBC News

Biden overshadowed by Obama as the former president engages in unseemly politicking

Former President Barack Obama’s Thursday talk to House Democrats is a stunning break from the norm that erstwhile holders of the nation’s highest office keep their domestic political activities to a minimum. Obama is speaking to them as Democrats try to navigate the midterm elections and revive a stalled legislative agenda — things the current president would normally be expected to address.
NPR

Congressional panel will investigate Trump's removal of White House documents

The chair of the House Oversight Committee is seeking answers about the removal of 15 boxes of White House documents to former President Trump's Florida residence, the latest twist in the saga of Trump's treatment of official records while in and after leaving office. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a...
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers probe Trump's handling of White House records

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of documents were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency, including whether the material included classified information, the panel's chairwoman said on Thursday. House of...
NPR

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro

The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump aide Peter Navarro, according to NPR. It's the committee's 80th subpoena. Navarro was a trade adviser in the Trump administration who has talked very openly about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Joining us now to talk about it, NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales. Hi, Claudia.
The Independent

The Independent

