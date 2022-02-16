ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Strummer Stands Tall Outside Buckingham Palace in Unreleased Photo From New Book

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
A trove of previously unseen photographs of Joe Strummer will appear in a new book, Joe Strummer: Print the Myth , set to arrive this fall via Rocket 88 Books.

The book was helmed by New York photographer and creative director Josh Cheuse, who grew close with Strummer after cold-calling the Clash at Electric Lady Studios in 1981 and asking if he could shoot the band. Print the Myth captures Cheuse and Strummer’s friendship and working relationship through 20 years of material, from that initial 1981 meetup to Strummer’s final New York gig in 2001 (Strummer died in December 2002).

While the full book won’t be out until later this year, Rolling Stone is premiering a handful of shots from the book, including a never-before-seen photo of Strummer taken during a guerrilla session outside of Buckingham Palace in 1988. The set also features a photo of Strummer and the Clash performing at Bond’s International Casino in New York in 1981, the sunset silhouette portrait of Strummer from the cover of his 1989 solo album, Earthquake Weather , and a snapshot of Strummer and Cheuse enjoying a meal together.

Along with all the photos, Print the Myth will feature a mix of sketches, handwritten notes, collages, and other pieces of artwork from Strummer and Cheuse’s two decades together. Cheuse will also share personal reflections and stories about Strummer and the various photos and art pieces in the book.

Three special editions of Print the Myth will be published, two of which will come with a unique photo print. Starting today, Feb. 16, fans can register on the book’s website for the opportunity to choose which edition they want, get their name printed in the book, and receive a discount on pre-orders when they begin Feb. 28.

