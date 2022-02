Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was absent for the second half of the Blue Devils' 76-74 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night after exiting the game at halftime due to an illness. "Clearly Coach wasn't himself, wasn't right," Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer said after coaching the Blue Devils in the second half, via ESPN. "I told the team he needs to focus on taking care of himself, and they needed to step up and take care of the second half and do what we need to do. It became all about our game plan. Our guys were focused on getting the win for Coach and for our team."

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO