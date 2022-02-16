ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global Price Tag for Net-Zero Transition By 2050 Will Be $275T

By Jack Rogers
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKinsey Global Institute has issued a new report on the global cost of transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 that says the world will need to spend $275 trillion, or an average...

www.globest.com

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Climate First Bank commits to net-zero emissions

Founder and CEO of Climate First Bank Ken LaRoe has given a lot of thought to what the transition to clean energy will look like. As part of his mission to address climate change, Climate First Bank in St. Petersburg joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an industry-led, United Nations-convened alliance of nearly 100 banks that have pledged to align their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
marketplace.org

What would it take to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050?

More than 70 countries have pledged to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century. And in order to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects the world would need to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

7 steps for delivering net zero supply chains

An HSBC and BCG report found that despite increasing numbers of large corporates making emissions commitments, delivering on ‘Scope 3’ remains a huge challenge. A new front in the battle to combat climate change is needed that rests on supporting SMEs and transitioning entire supply chains. A roadmap...
ENVIRONMENT
Flathead Beacon

A Net Zero Vision

As solar panels continue to drop in cost and evolve into more efficient tools to create electricity, local Kalispell businessman Joel Robinson is taking advantage of the green technology, launching Carbon Recall in Kalispell last year to bring renewable energy to the Flathead Valley. According to the National Renewable Energy...
KALISPELL, MT
Axios

A staggering picture of the net-zero challenge

A new analysis offers a sobering window into the challenge of slashing emissions enough to meet the temperature-limiting goals of the Paris Agreement. Driving the news: The International Energy Agency explores per-capita emissions of people born in different decades that would be consistent with a pathway to net-zero global emissions by 2050.
SOLAR POWER
