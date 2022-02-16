China Cut US Debt Holdings by USD12.2 Billion in December

Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outflows related to digital assets were $1.23 billion in 2021, as the purchases of $1.50 billion were offset by proceeds from sales of digital assets of $272 million. Tesla's stock, which rose 1.1% in premarket trading Monday, has gained 8.3% over the past 12 months, while bitcoin has advanced 12.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 15.8%.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO