Stevie Nicks recalls telling Katy Perry not to have music ‘rivals’: ‘That’s just ridiculous’

By Julius Young
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Stevie Nicks said she once issued a word of advice to Katy Perry that the “California Girl” singer says helped her greatly in her momentous career. The Fleetwood Mac songstress, 73, revealed in an interview with The New Yorker that she and Perry, 34, once had a run-in at the Corinthia...

foxwilmington.com

