ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SoFi Chief Says “We’re Not Left Behind” In Regards To Blockchain Technology

By Dan B
bitcoinist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, talked about the risks associated with cryptocurrency before revealing that he holds some digital assets. We’re invested in cryptocurrency. We own bitcoin, we own ethereum, we own some of the more obscure and different cryptocurrencies, but it’s a very small part of what we...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Re-envisioning corporations: How DAOs and blockchain can improve the way we organize

Decentralized autonomous organizations are changing the way we think about how organizations work, and how they may work in the future. Because of their unique structure, DAOs offer the promise of enabling a focus on community, rather than just profit, and might offer a more socially-conscious structure. Realizing DAOs in...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Where SoFi Technologies Stands With Analysts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Within the last quarter, SoFi Technologies SOFI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. Total Ratings...
TECHNOLOGY
Outsider.com

U.S. Economy: This Key Metric Points to Inflation Rising Even Higher

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues use for their key inflation metric, likely jumped around 6 percent in January year-over-year. Excluding food and fuel prices, the core measure of inflation likely jumped 5.2 percent, according to a poll of economists. January’s consumer-price index rose, as well, all of which signals to interest rate hikes in the coming months.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Rams#Super Bowl Li#Sofi Stadium#Sofi Technologies#Cnbc#Twitter#Ftx#Digital
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy