Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rocco Spadafora celebrates after scoring against Avonworth on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon.

Three boys basketball teams are on the outs and two new squads are now sitting on top of their classification as we hit the midway point of the February frenzy with the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

North Catholic, Executive Education Academy Charter and Elk County Catholic all slid out of the top 5 with the hopes they can return … and soon.

They have been replaced by Berks Catholic in 5A, Dock Mennonite in 3A and Linville Hill Christian in Class A.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Ryan in 5A and Devon Prep in 3A are still part of the top 5 but are no longer No. 1 in their class. Instead, undefeated Laurel Highlands and West Catholic are the new top-ranked teams in 5A and 3A.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (13-3) (12) (2)

3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (5)

4. Reading (18-3) (3) (3)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Laurel Highlands (21-0) (7) (2)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (21-0) (3) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (16-6) (12) (1)

4. New Castle (20-1) (7) (4)

5. Imhotep Charter (19-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (14-4) (12) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)

4. Berks Catholic (18-3) (3) (NR)

5. West Philadelphia (17-3) (12) (5)

Out: North Catholic (7)

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (18-3) (12) (3)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (16-7) (12) (2)

3. Franklin (19-2) (10) (4)

4. Devon Prep (13-6) (12) (1)

5. Dock Mennonite (19-3) (1) (NR)

Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (15-7) (12) (3)

3. Portage (21-1 (6) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (15-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (19-3) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (21-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Elk County Catholic (9)

