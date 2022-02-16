ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230zua_0eG0z7JV00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Tim McConnell celebrates with Perri Page and Aislin Malcolm during their Section 1-5A game against Moon on Jan. 13, 2022, at Chartiers Valley High School.

By this weekend, most of the 12 high school districts that make up the PIAA will be done with the regular season and starting their district playoffs.

They will do so with some changes in the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state top 5 girls basketball rankings.

Four teams — North Allegheny, Trinity, Mount Carmel and Faith Christian — lost their grip on one of the prized five spots, but each will try to earn their return in the postseason.

The newest members of the state rankings include Cedar Cliff in 6A, South Fayette in 5A, West Middlesex in 2A and Christian School of York in A.

There were two changes at the top of each class as Chartiers Valley in 5A andKennedy Catholic in A join No. 1 ranked Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Fairview in 3A and Southern Columbia in 2A.

Here is the latest PIAA top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Easton (22-0) (11) (3)

3. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (2)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-4) (12) (5)

5. Cedar Cliff (22-0) (3) (NR)

Out: North Allegheny (7)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (20-1) (7) (2)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (17-5) (12) (1)

3. Hollidaysburg (21-0) (6) (3)

4. Pittston (20-2) (2) (5)

5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Trinity (7)

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (18-1) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Fairview (21-0) (10) (1)

2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)

3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)

4. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)

5. Forest Hills (17-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (20-2) (7) (4)

4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (5)

5. West Middlesex (17-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Mount Carmel (4)

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (18-2) (10) (2)

2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (3)

3. Union (19-1) (7) (1)

4. Northumberland Christian (15-3) (4) (4)

5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Faith Christian (1)

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 18, 2022

9-Blackhawk (12-9) at 8-Deer Lakes (15-5) Winner plays: At 1-Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday in quarterfinals. Lay-up lines: At 7-7, the Cougars finished fourth in competitive Section 2, behind Quaker Valley, Montour and Lincoln Park. They lost three of four games to end the regular season. Blackhawk is led by Lorenzo Jenkins, who averages 15.8 points. In a loss to Lincoln Park last week, Jenkins had 16 points, Carson Heckathorn added 15 and Jacob Patton had 12. The Cougars, who have won nine WPIAL championships, lost to Freeport in the preliminary round last year. … Armend Karpuzi (16.7 ppg) and Bryce Robson (15.6) lead the scoring for Deer Lakes. A WPIAL quarterfinalist last season, the Lancers finished third in Section 1 this year at 8-4 and have won four straight games, most notably Friday’s 74-72 upset of previously unbeaten North Catholic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 17, 2022

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m. North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villa Maria, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Allegheny County, PA
Education
Allegheny County, PA
Basketball
City
South Fayette Township, PA
City
West Middlesex, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Fairview, PA
City
Mount Carmel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
City
Dunmore, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Sports
City
Pittston, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
579
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy