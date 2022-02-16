Russian Ministry of Defense releases video of armor crossing Crimea bridge

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia needed to work on increasing its economic sovereignty and that the West would always find a pretext to impose sanctions on Moscow. The West has threatened Russia with major sanctions if it invades Ukraine after the Kremlin...
CBS News' chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan suggested the pressure President Biden is facing during the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has deep roots. Brennan appeared on "CBS Evening News" on Friday moments after Biden addressed the nation to inform Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided...
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases. Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine...
MARIINKA, Ukraine – Valentina Gordeyeva was waiting for a bus when a rocket came crashing down beside her, spraying fire-hot shrapnel that struck her in the left hand and lower abdomen. She was initially waiting to go to a medical center for a checkup — instead, she ended up at a trauma hospital.
MOSCOW — Belarus announced Sunday that Russian forces would remain in the country after massive military drills ended, in a move that opposition figures said surrendered the country’s independence to Moscow without a shot being fired. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said it undermined the country’s security and...
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday said Moscow may have to recognise the independence of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine if the situation there does not improve, something he considers unlikely. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told President Vladimir Putin...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him there had been a change in Washington's stance on Russian security demands, but that he did not know what it was. Putin, in televised remarks, rejected Western assertions that saying...
Brian Stelter talks with CNN's Clarissa Ward about covering a conflict in an environment swirling with disinformation and propaganda. "You can never take a narrative at face value, you have to try to verify it, but nowadays we're having to use so many different tools to go about that verification process," she says.
Ukrainian Army held tactical drills to test anti-tank weaponry at a training ground in the southern Ukrainain Kherson region bordering Crimea. Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday (February 7) shows anti-tank missiles being deployed against mock enemy formations. “Tanks are the main force in any attack. That’s...
(NEW YORK) -- The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region. More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the withdrawal of troops from exercises in Crimea on Feb. 15. Russian troops of the Southern Military District are returning to their permanent deployment points in the republics of Dagestan and North Ossetia-Alania. Troops of the Western Military District are also returning to their bases in the region of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.
