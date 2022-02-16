ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Ministry of Defense releases video of armor crossing Crimea bridge

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage...

Gazette

Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases. Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine...
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
Victoria Advocate

Clarissa Ward on verifying info about Ukraine and Russia

Brian Stelter talks with CNN's Clarissa Ward about covering a conflict in an environment swirling with disinformation and propaganda. "You can never take a narrative at face value, you have to try to verify it, but nowadays we're having to use so many different tools to go about that verification process," she says.
ntvhoustonnews.com

Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles near Crimea as Russian threat builds￼￼

Ukrainian Army held tactical drills to test anti-tank weaponry at a training ground in the southern Ukrainain Kherson region bordering Crimea. Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday (February 7) shows anti-tank missiles being deployed against mock enemy formations. “Tanks are the main force in any attack. That’s...
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russia Withdraws Troops From Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the withdrawal of troops from exercises in Crimea on Feb. 15. Russian troops of the Southern Military District are returning to their permanent deployment points in the republics of Dagestan and North Ossetia-Alania. Troops of the Western Military District are also returning to their bases in the region of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.
