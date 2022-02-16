ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case takes over-underwater photographs

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Use the Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case to easily create amazing over and underwater photographs. Known as split photos, this gadget lets you take them using your smartphone thanks to the Dome Port Device. It is the smallest dome possible, with a compact size and light weight. Compatible with...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Clicking on one of these texts allows devious malware to take over your phone

Text messages have not gone out of fashion. While platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have exploded in use, 2.1 trillion text messages were still sent in 2020. Facebook Messenger is also a popular choice, and the company recently introduced end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately, text messages are also popular with cybercriminals. Constantly...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Dropracks lowerable roof rack pulls down horizontal for easy access to your gear

Make your day trips, weekend getaways, and weeks off the grid more enjoyable with the Dropracks lowerable roof rack. This unique product looks like a standard roof rack, and it installs on pretty much any vehicle. The convenient part about its design is that it actually pulls down horizontal. So you can quickly, simply, and comfortably load and unload your gear. With a standard T-Channel on top, it lets you load skis, bicycles, kayaks, roof boxes, and other gear. Designed with an integrated lifting crank, it has adjustable momentum and force. You can load your Droprack from 3 sides of your vehicle, and it has an automatic click lock for fast departures. Moreover, it has a compact, closed construction when it’s in driving position, and you’ll love the sleek black anodized aluminum finish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

Keep an eye on cell phone use with Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring

When you need to keep an eye on someone’s phone activity, Highster Mobile is a reliable and affordable software option. Ideal for parents, managers, and anyone else who needs to track a phone’s activity, this tool is designed to make tracking easy, straightforward, and secure. A lifetime subscription to Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring is on sale at 30% off, for just $69.99.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

NINJA Professional height-adjustable gaming desk offers stability & supports 120 kg

Move to your preferred position when you game using the Ninja Professional height-adjustable gaming desk. With a super stable design, it feels rock solid even when raised to full height. In fact, it can support a maximum load of 120 kg. With a tough scratch-resistant powder coating, the ninja has a black gaming top. Made in Sweden, it comes in 3 sizes and uses a flush-fitting memory inlay switch set into the desktop surface, and it protrudes less than 2 mm. This creates an overall minimalist design, and the desk has a super quick electrical height adjustment thanks to Swedish-made dual motors. In fact, the Ninja Professional has a whisper-quiet design with a height variation from 595 mm to 1300 mm. This suits both people in wheelchairs and people up to 6’8″ tall. Moreover, this desk has a cable tray, memory control switch, surge-protected power lead, LED lighting kit, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Android Apps#Casing#Crowdfunding#The Dome Port Device#Androids#Ios#Ar#Vr
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket Long is lined with Alcantara and features padding

Store and protect your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket Long. Spacious but compact, it holds your timepiece when you’re not wearing it. All the while, it uses a soft Alcantara fabric mixed with perfectly placed padding to protect your watch. Moreover, you can place your watch in a laid-out position in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket Long. Furthermore, with 2 external buttons and Italian leather wraps, it has a stylish yet practical finish. Best of all, it boasts the brand’s accents and stitching details with soft lining. Finally, measuring 29 cm long, 7 cm tall, and 2 cm deep, it offers ample room for various watch sizes. Overall, this watch case is available in 3 colors: Off Grey, Classic, and Coal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

Our mobile phone bills are higher than ever

Better connections come with bigger prices—and both of these have been on a steady incline these past few years, as a recent study reveals. The Juniper Research report (via BusinessWire) disclosed some startling numbers yesterday, along with the prediction that carrier billing spending is set to reach USD $73.8 billion annual spending worldwide by 2024. Between January and December of 2021, for comparison, smartphone users spent $54.4 billion on their phone bills.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Meze Audio Empyrean planar magnetic headphones have an isodynamic hybrid array driver

Hear your favorite music better than you ever thought possible with the Meze Audio Empyrean planar magnetic headphones. Designed with an isodynamic hybrid array driver and made of premium materials, they are a cut above the rest. This driver consists of a fiberglass-infused ABS frame, a hybrid magnet array, and a Rinaro isoplanar diaphragm. The advantage of this design is that it provides more selective acoustic performance to the different parts of your ear. You’ll enjoy accurate reproduction, an ergonomic shape, and a lightweight design. Furthermore, it produces ultra-high-resolution audio and is ultra-efficient without needing amplification. Choose from Jet Black and Black Copper styles, both of which have 3 different cable and jack options. A collaboration between Meze Audio and Rinaro, it’s one of the most advanced sets of headphones on the market.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection injects some color to your workspace

Enjoy time at your desk when you have the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection. Available in 4 colors, it’ll brighten up your workspace while remaining functional. In particular, the colorful selections include Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop, Berry Wave, and Watermelon Blast. This collection also includes over 30 unique controls for lighting, macros, volume, media, profiles, and mouse cursors. Moreover, this CORSAIR keyboard series utilizes hyper-processing technology to deliver inputs with 8,000 Hz hyper-rolling. All the while, it drives up to 20 layers of lighting effects. Furthermore, each keyboard includes a standard PBT Double-Shot ESC key and a special edition CORSAIR Sails Artisan Keycap. Overall, ditch lifeless computer accessories, and upgrade your workstation with vibrant per-key RGB lighting effects to match your keyboard’s personality.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice feature SmartWheel scrolling for precision

Scroll with precision and ease with the Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice. This series includes 3 mice—Signature M650, Signature M650 L, and Signature M650 L Left—to accommodate all hand sizes. Each computer mouse features SmartWheel for line-by-line precision when you need to focus on fine details or scroll swiftly through pages. Moreover, these Logitech mice boast a contoured shape, rubber side grips, and a soft thumb area. As a result, they provide a snug hold and maximum comfort. All the while, with Bluetooth connectivity, reliably use the mice from up to 10 meters from your device. Furthermore, this series uses the brand’s SilentTouch technology to reduce click noice by over 905 compared to the M170 mouse. Finally, receive customizable side buttons to your favorite shortcuts, such as back, forward, copy, paste, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds include an improved battery life and 6 microphones

Take your music experience to new heights with the JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds. With an improved 40-hour battery life and 6 microphones, these buds are perfect for answering professional work calls and enjoying nonstop music. Moreover, these wireless earbuds include true ANC with smart ambient, enabling you to adjust the amount of background noise that enters. So you can enjoy conversations without removing these buds. Furthermore, these JBL buds boast an IPX5 waterproof rating while the microphones isolate noise from the wind. All the while, adjust music with hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Additionally, these buds are compatible with Qi charging and a 15-minute speed charge for 4 hours of use. These in-ear headphones are also available in blue, black, and white.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch is constructed with #tide recycled ocean plastic materials

Consider a sustainable, minimalist accessory with the Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch. Its case uses #tide recycled ocean plastic to minimize material waste and upcycle ocean-bound plastic waste. Moreover, this eco-friendly watch features a customizable LCD display, so you can view any 2 functions, simultaneously. This includes time, the day or date, an auto calendar up to 2099, a timer, an alarm, and more. It also has a razor-thin profile for minimal irritation during wear. All the while, the plush rubber-blend band enhances comfort and practicality for everyday wear. Finally, the Nixon Staple is available in 11 colors, including red, white, pink, and more. Overall, it offers a 100-meter water rating, enabling you to wear it in the shower and during water sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station elevates your device & includes ports

Secure your Surface Go with the Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station. Designed with Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology, it connects to your device for a seamless dock and charge experience. Moreover, this gadget includes 4 USB-A 3.2 ports and a 1 USB-C 3.2 port to extend your productivity. Plus, with a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, it’s ideal for office use. Furthermore, the Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station easily connects to external monitors, TVs, or projectors via HDMI or DisplayPort++. In fact, it produces 4K resolutions up to 60 Hz. Finally, it has an enhanced airflow, heat dissipation, and an integrated cradle pin to protect your Surface Connect cable.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope has wireless connectivity & high-def picture quality

See small things in even more detail by using the BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope. Boasting Wi-Fi and mobile phone wireless connectivity, it provides super simple transmission. Not only that but it also has high-definition picture quality thanks in part to its 800 times ultradefinition lens. Furthermore, it can connect to computers, PADS, and rear projection screens, so others can observe what you see in real time. Release your eyes from pressure and protect your eyesight by using this smart microscope. Simply click ones to take photos, record videos, and share what you see with family, friends, and coworkers. With a self-equipped app, it also has a detachable design that makes it easy to separate the microscope and base for portability. Finally, this easy-to-operate gadget offers intelligent dying as its base has 7 kinds of dying light.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam features color night vision, 2-way audio, & 3 detection modes

Enhance your home security with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It offers HD 1,080p video quality and color night vision for high-quality livestreaming or to view recording videos clearly. Moreover, it boasts intelligent features, including Person Detection, Sound Detection, and Zone Detection to enhance your notifications. In fact, Person Detection alerts you of a person’s presence. Sound Detection sends a notification to your phone when a dog barks, something shatters, or it senses a home alarm. Finally, Zone Detection allows you to filter out or filter in on specific areas to decrease unwanted alerts. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam offers 2-way audio for convenient communication when talking with guests. All the while, the built-in siren enables you to take action from anywhere. Overall, this wired and waterproof gadget provides you with peace of mind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11” G9 PC features a 360-degree design and world-facing 5 MP cameras

Embrace various ways of learning with the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11” G9 PC. Designed for students, it boasts a 360-degree design for plenty of freedom to choose which mode best suits your workload. Moreover, this gadget includes 5 MP cameras and a rechargeable pan with a reinforced tip to create, capture, and draw in the laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or book mode. In fact, the pen has a water-resistant casing, so you can use it whenever creativity strikes. You can even use the case to charge the pen when the battery runs low. Finally, this HP gadget uses Intel processors with Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, or Windows 11 SE. Therefore, you can use apps seamlessly with optional 4G connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The Galaxy S22 Ultra takes over Samsung Note with the best phone display and S Pen so far

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Ten years after the OG Galaxy Note, Samsung just made the merger of its S and Note lines official by announcing the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, its first flagship S-series phone with a built-in S Pen stylus silo. There is so much more to the elegant handset, though, that you'll get dizzy just reading about all the new S22 Ultra features:
CELL PHONES
click orlando

Safely take your phone with you in the shower with this waterproof phone case that mounts to the wall

It never fails. You go to take a quick shower and while you’re in there, that important phone call that you’ve been waiting hours for finally comes in. If you have a waterproof phone, you probably just take it in the shower with you but if you don’t, you leave it safely on the charging station and just accept that missing calls is your way of life now.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy