Electronics

Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger powers up 3 Apple gadgets at once

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Streamline your workspace with the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This all-in-one power solution charges 3 gadgets at once: your iPhone 12 or 13, AirPods or AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. The iPhone snaps to the magnetic stand, and then you place your earbuds in the wireless charging tray....

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

Dropracks lowerable roof rack pulls down horizontal for easy access to your gear

Make your day trips, weekend getaways, and weeks off the grid more enjoyable with the Dropracks lowerable roof rack. This unique product looks like a standard roof rack, and it installs on pretty much any vehicle. The convenient part about its design is that it actually pulls down horizontal. So you can quickly, simply, and comfortably load and unload your gear. With a standard T-Channel on top, it lets you load skis, bicycles, kayaks, roof boxes, and other gear. Designed with an integrated lifting crank, it has adjustable momentum and force. You can load your Droprack from 3 sides of your vehicle, and it has an automatic click lock for fast departures. Moreover, it has a compact, closed construction when it’s in driving position, and you’ll love the sleek black anodized aluminum finish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Breo iSeeM eye massager melts away eye tension and strain, fatigue, and headaches

Experience powerful eye relief and strain with the Breo iSeeM eye massager. Use this wearable for a natural headache remedy, for daily relaxation, to relieve fatigue, and more. Furthermore, this eye massager uses heating technology and intelligent airbags to stimulate acupoints around the eyes, temple, and forehead for a soothing experience. Best of all, the heating panel promotes blood circulation for relaxing warmth. Moreover, the Breo iSeeM has a concave curved surface to protect and pamper the eyeballs and provide maximum comfort. And the seal allows you to adjust the fit to suit your face shape. In fact, the elastic hand hugs every head shape and size, making it highly versatile. Finally, it’s foldable, so you can take it on the go and store it conveniently.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station elevates your device & includes ports

Secure your Surface Go with the Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station. Designed with Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology, it connects to your device for a seamless dock and charge experience. Moreover, this gadget includes 4 USB-A 3.2 ports and a 1 USB-C 3.2 port to extend your productivity. Plus, with a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, it’s ideal for office use. Furthermore, the Kensington SD6000 Surface Go and Go 2 Docking Station easily connects to external monitors, TVs, or projectors via HDMI or DisplayPort++. In fact, it produces 4K resolutions up to 60 Hz. Finally, it has an enhanced airflow, heat dissipation, and an integrated cradle pin to protect your Surface Connect cable.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Killspencer Go Pack nylon backpack is lightweight, tear-resistant, and collapsible

Use the Killspencer Go Pack nylon backpack for your daily adventures, traveling, hiking, and everything else. It’s collapsible, tear-resistant, and lightweight, making it equipped for all ventures. Moreover, this nylon backpack features black reverse tape zippers and white webbing handles and accents. And equipped with front and back horizontal zippered pockets, you can access everyday essentials with ease. All the while, the interior white ripstop lining protects your gadgets. In fact, there’s an interior computer slip pocket to keep your device separate. Furthermore, the 2 small accessory pockets allow you to store your phone, stationery, and more. Best of all, with a 20-liter capacity, there’s ample room for your gadgets and necessities. Finally, it’s available in 2 stylish colors: Black Ripstop Nylon and Olive Drab English Parachute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam features color night vision, 2-way audio, & 3 detection modes

Enhance your home security with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It offers HD 1,080p video quality and color night vision for high-quality livestreaming or to view recording videos clearly. Moreover, it boasts intelligent features, including Person Detection, Sound Detection, and Zone Detection to enhance your notifications. In fact, Person Detection alerts you of a person’s presence. Sound Detection sends a notification to your phone when a dog barks, something shatters, or it senses a home alarm. Finally, Zone Detection allows you to filter out or filter in on specific areas to decrease unwanted alerts. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam offers 2-way audio for convenient communication when talking with guests. All the while, the built-in siren enables you to take action from anywhere. Overall, this wired and waterproof gadget provides you with peace of mind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gadget Flow

Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch is constructed with #tide recycled ocean plastic materials

Consider a sustainable, minimalist accessory with the Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch. Its case uses #tide recycled ocean plastic to minimize material waste and upcycle ocean-bound plastic waste. Moreover, this eco-friendly watch features a customizable LCD display, so you can view any 2 functions, simultaneously. This includes time, the day or date, an auto calendar up to 2099, a timer, an alarm, and more. It also has a razor-thin profile for minimal irritation during wear. All the while, the plush rubber-blend band enhances comfort and practicality for everyday wear. Finally, the Nixon Staple is available in 11 colors, including red, white, pink, and more. Overall, it offers a 100-meter water rating, enabling you to wear it in the shower and during water sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope has wireless connectivity & high-def picture quality

See small things in even more detail by using the BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope. Boasting Wi-Fi and mobile phone wireless connectivity, it provides super simple transmission. Not only that but it also has high-definition picture quality thanks in part to its 800 times ultradefinition lens. Furthermore, it can connect to computers, PADS, and rear projection screens, so others can observe what you see in real time. Release your eyes from pressure and protect your eyesight by using this smart microscope. Simply click ones to take photos, record videos, and share what you see with family, friends, and coworkers. With a self-equipped app, it also has a detachable design that makes it easy to separate the microscope and base for portability. Finally, this easy-to-operate gadget offers intelligent dying as its base has 7 kinds of dying light.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Mophie MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless travel charger

Mophie has introduced a new MagSafe wireless travel charger capable of providing up to 15w to three devices simultaneously. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe can instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Offering a magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone. Charge...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice feature SmartWheel scrolling for precision

Scroll with precision and ease with the Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice. This series includes 3 mice—Signature M650, Signature M650 L, and Signature M650 L Left—to accommodate all hand sizes. Each computer mouse features SmartWheel for line-by-line precision when you need to focus on fine details or scroll swiftly through pages. Moreover, these Logitech mice boast a contoured shape, rubber side grips, and a soft thumb area. As a result, they provide a snug hold and maximum comfort. All the while, with Bluetooth connectivity, reliably use the mice from up to 10 meters from your device. Furthermore, this series uses the brand’s SilentTouch technology to reduce click noice by over 905 compared to the M170 mouse. Finally, receive customizable side buttons to your favorite shortcuts, such as back, forward, copy, paste, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Jeep x Razor RX200 rugged electric scooter has a 200-watt motor and an army-inspired design

Traverse the outdoors with the Jeep x Razor RX200 rugged electric scooter. Boasting a green, army-inspired design, this E-Scooter gives you a high-quality ride with its 200-watt motor. In fact, this personal vehicle can take you up to 12 mph. It’s excellent for rides on trails and irregular paths. What’s more, its 24-volt battery system gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous riding on a single charge. Then, the wide, 8-inch tires are ideal for off-road adventures; they keep you riding comfortably with their air-filled, heavy-duty design. Even better, the twist-grip throttle and hand-operated rear disc brake give you immediate speed control. Moreover, the premium steel build makes this E-Scooter a durable electric ride. Finally, the dual headlight system ensures you’re unmissable at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard has 6-key rollover, anti-ghosting keycaps

Survive long gaming sessions with the Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard. This accessory features 6-key rollover, anti-ghosting and wear-resistant PBT keycaps for reliable gameplay. In fact, the keycaps hold up over time and are heat- and wear-resistant, making them exceptionally durable. Speaking of durability, it boasts a low-carbon aluminum alloy top case to withstand extended, vigorous gaming periods. Moreover, the Logitech G413 SE offers a full-size layout and tactile mechanical switches to deliver subtle feedback through the actuation moment. Best of all, with LED lighting to enhance concentration and clarity, this gaming gadget also looks the part. Furthermore, enhance gaming moments and stand up to the pressure when the heat builds up. You can even press multiple keys seamlessly and simultaneously to minimize errors. Finally, the tactile, mechanical switches have an 0.07″ actuation distance and a 0.16″ total travel distance.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection injects some color to your workspace

Enjoy time at your desk when you have the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection. Available in 4 colors, it’ll brighten up your workspace while remaining functional. In particular, the colorful selections include Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop, Berry Wave, and Watermelon Blast. This collection also includes over 30 unique controls for lighting, macros, volume, media, profiles, and mouse cursors. Moreover, this CORSAIR keyboard series utilizes hyper-processing technology to deliver inputs with 8,000 Hz hyper-rolling. All the while, it drives up to 20 layers of lighting effects. Furthermore, each keyboard includes a standard PBT Double-Shot ESC key and a special edition CORSAIR Sails Artisan Keycap. Overall, ditch lifeless computer accessories, and upgrade your workstation with vibrant per-key RGB lighting effects to match your keyboard’s personality.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to charge AirPods wirelessly or with a power cable

Your AirPods are true wireless earbuds, which means each earbud holds a separate charge of its own for a certain amount of hours (up to 6 hours with the AirPods 3, for example). They also come with a charging case that has a battery life of its own, typically enough to charge up the earbuds several times.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand review: difficult to justify the high price

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand looks good on your desk or bedside table, but while 7.5W iPhone charging and weak-feeling magnets may not justify its high price, the removable Apple Watch charger may be enough to save it.
ELECTRONICS
Esquire

Lexon's Oblio Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom

I was not a fan of wireless charging. In fact, the oxymoron of calling it “wireless” when said charger usually needs to be wired to an outlet to power up Qi-compatible devices just seems like a marketing con. But then, quarantine made its move. Suddenly there was a huge uptick in screen-time as well as in my own disposition to be too slothful to plug in and out every time the battery bar reddened. Sanitizing my phone, also, became significantly more important. If only there was a cool handy gadget that can handle all matters at once to make the bigger matter—as in, life—easier...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Mophie’s latest Apple accessories include MagSafe and a magnetic stand

Device charging and power accessory manufacturer ZAGG has revealed a pair of new mophie-brand travel accessories intended for Apple products: a 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger, and a portable magnetic stand. Both devices are available now at Apple Stores around the world and from ZAGG’s online shop. “The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
