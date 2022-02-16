Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger powers up 3 Apple gadgets at once

Enjoy time at your desk when you have the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection. Available in 4 colors, it’ll brighten up your workspace while remaining functional. In particular, the colorful selections include Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop, Berry Wave, and Watermelon Blast. This collection also includes over 30 unique controls for lighting, macros, volume, media, profiles, and mouse cursors. Moreover, this CORSAIR keyboard series utilizes hyper-processing technology to deliver inputs with 8,000 Hz hyper-rolling. All the while, it drives up to 20 layers of lighting effects. Furthermore, each keyboard includes a standard PBT Double-Shot ESC key and a special edition CORSAIR Sails Artisan Keycap. Overall, ditch lifeless computer accessories, and upgrade your workstation with vibrant per-key RGB lighting effects to match your keyboard’s personality.
