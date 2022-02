As President and CEO at FinDec, Michael excels at mentoring people and guiding them through difficult situations. The beginning of the year is a time when organizations nationwide celebrate the importance of mentoring youth. I’m particularly tuned in this year because I was recently accepted into a mentor program at an academy for young men and women who are getting their lives on track by completing a high school diploma. The opportunity to have a personal mentor during formidable years can change the trajectory of a mentee’s life. I have also found that providing personal guidance to a young person or guiding the development of young professionals can have an equally profound impact on a mentor’s life.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO