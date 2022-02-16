2023 Audi A6 L Facelift Nabbed In Disguise, Plays Spot The Differences (Updated)

Ethanol is the main biofuel produced by fermentation route and the search for new feedstocks to produce fuel ethanol is still a great challenge. This work aims to compare the ethanol production from a new irrigated rice cultivar BRS AG to the conventional cultivar BRS PAMPA applied in Brazil. Six different commercial strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (BG-1, CAT-1, FT-858, JP-1, PE-2, and SA-1) were applied in fermentation reactions. Fermentations performed with BRS PAMPA rice revealed that the highest yields were achieved with strain SA-1, corresponding to 93.0% of the theoretical maximumÂ and final ethanol concentration of 58.92Â g Lâˆ’1, and with CAT-1, a yield of 92.7% and final ethanol concentration of 58.93Â g Lâˆ’1. For the fermentations with BRS AG rice, the highest yields were obtained with strain FT-858, exhibiting a 89.6% yield and final ethanol concentration of 62.45Â g Lâˆ’1, and with CAT-1, 87.9% yield and final ethanol concentration of 61.25Â g Lâˆ’1 were achieved. The most appropriate microorganism for ethanol production using BRS PAMPA rice and BRS AG rice was CAT-1. Comparatively, the ethanol yield and productivity using BRS AG were higher than those observed for BRS PAMPA for all strains, except for PE-2 and SA-1 that led to very similar results. The experimental results showed that the giant rice BRS AG is an excellent feedstock for fuel ethanol production in lowland fields.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO