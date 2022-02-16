ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Audi A6 L Facelift Nabbed In Disguise, Plays Spot The Differences (Updated)

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Audi A6 is due for a mid-lifecycle update this year, and our spy photographers caught a lightly camouflaged prototype of what appears to be the long-wheelbase version parked out in the open. The Chinese-spec facelifted sedan was previewed by a set of images surfaced online last month showing minor design...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2023 Audi A6 Facelift Spied Resting Near Skoda And Mercedes Models

Remember sedans? They used to be popular until the SUV plague started to spread. We kid, of course. Despite an avalanche of Q and E-Tron models, Audi isn't giving up hope on the good ol’ three-box saloon. The midsize A6 will get a nip and tuck later this year, and in the meantime, our spies caught a thinly covered prototype.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Audi A6 spy shots: Mild tweaks for mid-cycle update

Though it doesn't get much attention, Audi's A6 remains one of the most handsome offerings in the mid-size sedan segment. It's now about to be updated, and fortunately it doesn't look like the designers are mucking around with the car's styling. The current A6 arrived in 2018 as a 2019...
CARS
Top Speed

The 2023 Audi A6 Facelift Doesn’t Give Two Hoots About Being Spotted In The Open

Audi has been working on the A6 facelift. Currently in its fifth generation, the current A6 came out in 2018 and this seems like the right time (or is Audi a little late?) to refresh the luxury sedan. It was spotted sometime last year as well, but this time, two examples of the facelift A6 were spotted standing together in the parking lot. They did have some wrap on them, but there’s enough for us to decode the changes.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#Audi A6#North America#Vehicles#Chinese#Avant#Allroad#Adas#Mercedes#Bmw
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Nature.com

Evaluation of different strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae for ethanol production from high-amylopectin BRS AG rice (Oryza sativa L.)

Ethanol is the main biofuel produced by fermentation route and the search for new feedstocks to produce fuel ethanol is still a great challenge. This work aims to compare the ethanol production from a new irrigated rice cultivar BRS AG to the conventional cultivar BRS PAMPA applied in Brazil. Six different commercial strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (BG-1, CAT-1, FT-858, JP-1, PE-2, and SA-1) were applied in fermentation reactions. Fermentations performed with BRS PAMPA rice revealed that the highest yields were achieved with strain SA-1, corresponding to 93.0% of the theoretical maximumÂ and final ethanol concentration of 58.92Â g Lâˆ’1, and with CAT-1, a yield of 92.7% and final ethanol concentration of 58.93Â g Lâˆ’1. For the fermentations with BRS AG rice, the highest yields were obtained with strain FT-858, exhibiting a 89.6% yield and final ethanol concentration of 62.45Â g Lâˆ’1, and with CAT-1, 87.9% yield and final ethanol concentration of 61.25Â g Lâˆ’1 were achieved. The most appropriate microorganism for ethanol production using BRS PAMPA rice and BRS AG rice was CAT-1. Comparatively, the ethanol yield and productivity using BRS AG were higher than those observed for BRS PAMPA for all strains, except for PE-2 and SA-1 that led to very similar results. The experimental results showed that the giant rice BRS AG is an excellent feedstock for fuel ethanol production in lowland fields.
AGRICULTURE
MotorBiscuit

Do the NASCAR Next Gen Cars Have a Clutch Pedal?

Have you noticed drivers shifting differently in their 2022 NASCAR Next Gen cars? You’re not imagining it: NASCAR tossed the standard H-pattern manual transmission for a cutting-edge new unit. The 2022 NASCAR Next Gen transmission is a sequential manual. Though the new NASCAR Next Gen transmission is a little...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Audi A6 Cost?

The Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sedan that competes against the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Lexus ES, and others. The midsize luxury sedan class is extremely competitive, and manufacturers routinely update models with new technology, luxury, and safety features. If you’re car shopping for a luxury sedan and...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Marina Begins to Boil After Tesla Model X Falls Into a Marina

New technological breakthroughs often feel like magic at first. With the advent of EVs or the attempts to create autonomous driving, this concept should be pretty familiar for anyone paying attention to the car world. However, this Tesla Model X falling into a marina in Spain might be a little too on the nose. Once the Tesla Model X was submerged, the water above began to boil and steam like some sort of cartoon witch’s brew.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy