It is always fun to see an outfielder soar above the wall to rob a home run. In the case of LSU softball’s Ciara Briggs, she went over it. Briggs, the Tigers’ centerfielder, actually went over and through the fence this afternoon to rob Texas Tech catcher Molly Grumbo of a home run in the top of the seventh inning. If Grumbo’s blast cleared the fence, it would have trimmed LSU’s lead to 2-1.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO