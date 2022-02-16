UK weather: Met Office warns more bad weather on way after Storms Dudley and Eunice batter Britain

Days of rain and strong will lash the UK just days after Storms Dudley and Eunice bring snow and 90mph gales to parts of the country.

A low pressure system will move across Britain on Sunday, bringing unsettled conditions which will linger until next week, the Met Office said.

It will follow Storms Dudley and Eunice, which are expected to hit on Wednesday and Friday respectively and bring winds of up to 90mph.

The area of low pressure, currently on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, will bring further rain, winds and unsettled weather.

The Met Office is not sure yet if it will develop into a storm, but if it does it will be named as Storm Franklin by the forecaster and will be the third to hit the UK in just a week.

Storm Dudley will affect northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds of up to 90mph expected.

Storm Eunice will then hit on Friday, with the Met Office issuing warnings of snow and wind and saying there could be the potential for blizzards.

Up to 30cm of snow may settle on the hills of Scotland and winds could prompt snow drifts to develop on higher ground.

Elsewhere in the UK, weather warnings for high winds are in effect from lunchtime on Wednesday until Friday evening.

Met Office says the incoming storm may cause disruption to transport, a “danger to life” and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

Flood warnings have also been put into place across the country, while several rail services have also already been cancelled ahead of Storm Dudley’s expected arrival later on Wednesday afternoon.