Behind Viral Videos

Benefits of TikTok’s “Silly Little Walk” Trend

By nweaver
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard about TikTok’s “silly little walk?” The trend is popular on the social media platform and the #sillylittlewalk hashtag has nearly 150,000 views on TikTok. So what’s it all about? The idea is as basic as it sounds – just get up, go outside and take a walk. There...

kiss951.com

WSB Radio

Out with the old, in with the new: TikTok wedding trends in 2022

NEW YORK — After two years of postponed and canceled weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, couples are making their way down the aisle again surrounded by their loved ones. And in 2022, which is set to be one of the biggest wedding years ever with nearly 2.5 million weddings forecasted, according to a report in the Wedding Report, Inc., couples are making sure their day is one they will remember forever.
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
North Platte Telegraph

TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

If you love a vintage look and want to add instant patina to your home, limewash could be the wall treatment for you. These TikTok creators show you what the result looks like in different spaces.
#Vitamin D#Calories#Stress
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
The Independent

Women are calling out ‘sexist’ male podcast hosts with viral TikTok trend

Women are using the #menwithpodcasts hashtag to critique all the ways “sexist”podcast hosts talk about women.The viral trend, which is calling out the men, who among other offenses, refer to women as “females” and brag about living the “alpha-male” lifestyle, started when one TikToker used the filter “Bearded Cutie,” which superimposes some stubble, thick eyebrows, and a septum nose ring onto a user’s face. For Elsa Lakew, who goes by @sadimmigrantkid on TikTok, the male version of herself seriously humbled her - until she realised that the filter reminded her of a very specific internet trope. “If I looked like...
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
SheKnows

Here's Whether Or Not You Should Try Slugging, TikTok's Latest K-Beauty Skincare Trend, According to a Derm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Just when I think I’ve started to catch up with beauty trends online, I hear a phrase for the very first time. You can’t scroll for too long without hearing the word “slugging.” The K-beauty trend has gone viral, with so many jumping on board to try it out. So, what exactly is slugging, and how do you do it? Slugging is a beauty trend which involves applying a thick layer of petroleum on your skin in order to keep...
103.5 KISSFM

This TikTok-Approved Lip Plumping Trend Has Us Blushing

Lips have been a focal point for sex appeal since long before Kylie Jenner and Angelina Jolie were turning heads for their famous pouts. For decades, injectable products have been available for people looking to enhance their lips. But what about the folks who are two steps above adding Chapstick but not quite ready to dive into the world of filler-filled syringes?
Distractify

A Recreational Drug Is Currently Trending on TikTok, and People Are Confused

Even as TikTok continues to update its guidelines to make the platform safer and more inclusive, there are still plenty of trends that have an element of danger behind them. Recently, the word lean has been trending on the platform, and people have been posting things like "I love lean." While some know what the word means, other users are finding themselves totally perplexed.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Omaha.com

This trend is taking over from painted arches on TikTok

Home design trends come and go—but the most important thing is to fill your space with things that you love. Paint is one of the more affordable ways to completely change a room, and it allows you to try new trends without blowing your budget. Painted arches might be old news now that color blocking is taking off on TikTok.
Teen Vogue

Jelly Nails Are Trending on TikTok & They Are So Easy to Do

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It is no secret that TikTok is the home base of trends. Just this year, we have seen TikTok bring back hair tinsel and white concealer, look to Bella Hadid to find inspo on how to highlight our jawlines, and much, much more. A lot of these TikTok trends are throwbacks to pay homage to the greatest decades ever, the ‘90s and '00s, but in its latest and greatest, TikTok has truly nailed a trend that isn’t totally just a throwback: jelly nails.
