Consumer spending surged in January. Stocks spent the majority of the day in the red with renewed concerns about the situation in Ukraine where none of Russia's withdrawal claims have been proven. We also had a retail sales report for January that was as hot as the inflation report we saw earlier this week, raising concerns about the tightening of monetary policy. Yet the release of the minutes from the Fed's January meeting at 2pm was clearly a sigh of relief, as it fueled a late-day rally that brought the S&P 500 back into positive territory. There were no discussions about a 50-basis point hike in March or the timing of when the Fed should start reducing the size of the balance sheet, and that was viewed as dovish. We will see if the economic data reported since then shifts the views of central bankers in 19 trading days. I am still in the camp of a 25-basis point increase to start the rate hike cycle.

4 DAYS AGO