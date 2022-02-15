Cinema Pro collection by Karanyi Sounds on sale for $39 USD!

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for home entertainment continues to surge, Epson today introduced its most advanced home theater projector to date – the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD®1 Laser Projector. The Pro Cinema LS12000 redefines 4K theater-quality expectations for home theater viewing, faithfully reproducing all source material the way the artist intended. Incorporating an all-new Laser Array Light Source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+2 and HDMI 2.1 support, and real-time scene adaptive correction, the Pro Cinema LS12000 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy and image detail for stunning 4K viewing experiences and immersive gaming.
