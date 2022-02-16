ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a DoD prime contractor?

Cover picture for the articleThe DoD prime contractor is the private companies that DoD contracts to provide products or services. It can also describe the individuals hired by the DoD who are also considered contractors to perform specific tasks. The DoD procures many different things such as weaponry, training, new aircraft, development of...

ExecutiveBiz

Silvus Secures 2nd DOD Purchase Order for StreamCaster MANET Radios

The Department of Defense has purchased additional tactical radio systems from Silvus Technologies to help warfighters communicate in spectrum contested environments. The Los Angeles-based technology developer said Monday it received a second purchase order to deliver another batch of StreamCaster Mobile Ad Hoc Network radio systems to U.S. troops in an effort to enhance connectivity for data and audio communications.
MILITARY
defense.gov

DOD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died Feb. 1, 2022, at Tell Beydar, Syria, as a result of a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation. Ram was assigned...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republicans have amplified their efforts to reopen the U.S. Capitol to the public. It comes as states are dropping mask and vaccine mandates.

Here's the White House's view via Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates: "Judge Pocan is as deeply qualified today as he was when Senator Johnson recommended him to the President for this exact vacancy in June. He is a respected member of the Wisconsin legal community and the American Bar Association just gave him their highest rating."
U.S. POLITICS
Dark Reading

DoD Awards Attivo Networks Contract for Ransomware Mitigation

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivo Networks®, the experts in identity security and lateral movement attack prevention, today announced it was awarded a Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) contract through AFWERX/AFVentures for its ransomware mitigation capabilities. The contract extends Attivo’s strategic support to the three major branches of the DoD – Air Force, Army, and Navy.
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

AFRL Soliciting White Papers on Materials, Processing Tech Research

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate seeks white papers on research efforts focused on structural material and process technology applicable to U.S. Air Force and Space Force needs. AFRL said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice it issued a hybrid advanced research announcement for the Experiments, Prototypes,...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Receives Pentagon OK to Host TS/SCI, Special Access Program Missions

Oracle‘s Cloud Infrastructure offering has received approval from the Department of Defense to support missions that are classified as top-secret and sensitive compartmentalized data information and special access program. The cloud service provider said Thursday the DOD authority to operate enables the military and defense agencies to use Oracle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
defense.gov

DoD Announces Chair for the Defense Science Board

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has appointed Dr. Eric D. Evans as the chair of the Defense Science Board, and he was sworn-in today. Dr. Evans is the Director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory, a multidisciplinary federally funded research and development center that focuses on advanced technology development and system prototyping for national security needs. Throughout his career, Dr. Evans has been involved in research and development related to radar technology, advanced signal processing, and air and missile defense. From 2012 through 2018, he was the Chair of the Board for the National GEM Consortium supporting graduate science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) education for underrepresented minorities. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctor of philosophy degrees in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board

Soraya Correa, former chief procurement officer and senior procurement executive at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined Brillient as a new advisory board member. She brings to Brillient her knowledge and experience in contracting, procurement and other GovCon-related matters, the company said Monday. Correa said she is excited to...
ECONOMY
Winston-Salem Journal

Raytheon discloses second U.S. Justice criminal investigation

Two of Raytheon Technical Corp.’s four main subsidiaries — including Collins Aerospace — are being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for potential violations of federal antitrust law related to hiring practices. Raytheon updated the criminal investigations Friday in its annual regulatory filing. The company initially disclosed...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Russian hackers have obtained sensitive defense information technology by targeting US contractors, according to CISA

Russian state-sponsored hackers have been targeting security-cleared US defense contractors for at least two years, according to an alert released Wednesday by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and National Security Agency (NSA). According to the alert, Russian-backed actors had targeted cleared defense contractors (CDCs)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

Navy Puts AI, Unmanned Systems to the Test in Five-Sea, 60-Nation Exercise

A massive naval exercise underway in the Middle East is incorporating unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence to test out ways to improve maritime awareness across a large geographic area. “These [14 training scenarios] were developed over the planning process to offer participating forces the opportunity to demonstrate the tremendous potential...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

CTC Recognized for Veteran Employment Commitment in 2021; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Military Times has presented Concurrent Technologies Corp. with a 2021 Best for Vets Employer award in recognition of the company’s efforts focused on the employment and retention of former servicemen. CTC said Monday the award marks the 10th time the company has been selected to join the list of...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Demos Battlefield decision Support Tech at Northcom-led Multinational Exercise

Raytheon Technologies showcased during a recent multinational exercise led by U.S. Northern Command its new capability designed to gather and analyze data intelligence from various sources to inform military decision-makers. The Anytime Reasoning and Analysis for Kill-Web Negotiation and Instantiation across Domains tool helped Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 participants...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
C4ISR & Networks

Lockheed to develop 5G testbed for Marine Corps

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has secured a $19.3 million contract with the Department of Defense to create a 5G communications infrastructure testbed in California for the U.S. Marine Corps and other players. The expeditionary testbed, dubbed the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution, or OSIRIS, is a key...
CALIFORNIA STATE

