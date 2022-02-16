What is a DoD prime contractor?

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has appointed Dr. Eric D. Evans as the chair of the Defense Science Board, and he was sworn-in today. Dr. Evans is the Director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory, a multidisciplinary federally funded research and development center that focuses on advanced technology development and system prototyping for national security needs. Throughout his career, Dr. Evans has been involved in research and development related to radar technology, advanced signal processing, and air and missile defense. From 2012 through 2018, he was the Chair of the Board for the National GEM Consortium supporting graduate science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) education for underrepresented minorities. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctor of philosophy degrees in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University.

