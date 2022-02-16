ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do research, ask questions before you buy an existing business

By Dean Swanson
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interest in entrepreneurism is on the increase across America. But should you launch your own business from scratch, buy an existing company or purchase a franchise opportunity?. First, I recommended finding a mentor to help you sort through the thought process. Rieva Lesonsky, one of SCORE’s content partners...

IN THIS ARTICLE
