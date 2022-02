A player in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) has been handed a lifetime ban from the league, and will likely have a hard time getting into any other, after punching a referee in the face during a game on Sunday. The player, Paul Halloran of the South Shore Kings, was apparently unhappy about a call, and decided to punch the referee in the face after he was told to get off the ice, as well as pushing the official down. Here's the video:

