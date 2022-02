BROODS’ fourth full-length, Space Island, exposes a deeper and more complex side of the New Zealand brother-sister duo, unveiling a moving high-concept album. Ten thought-provoking tracks are unified by the theme of heartbreak, as they traverse the all-encompassing waves of grief and take us along for the emotion-driven ride. While lyrically relatable as one processes a breakup (“Tryna get away from my mind / Tryna get used to my life”), the album is rhythmically diverse (from moody “Goodbye To The World I Know”, to delicate “Like a Woman” and “Gaslight”, to upbeat indie-pop dance tracks “Piece Of My Mind” and “Keep”).

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO