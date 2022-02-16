Longhorns Men, Women Have High Seeds in ESPN Bracketology

Both the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams found themselves with high seeds in the latest ESPN Bracketology released on Tuesday.

The Longhorn men, who defeated Oklahoma in overtime on Tuesday, were a No. 5 seed, while the Longhorn women, who are preparing to face Iowa State on Wednesday, were a No. 4 seed.

The Texas men had been a No. 4 seed in the last release of ESPN’s projected 68-team field, which was on Friday. That was on the strength of their win over Kansas last Monday. But, after the blowout loss to Baylor on Saturday, ESPN dropped Texas to a No. 5 seed, where it was projected to play a first-round game against No. 12-seed North Texas.

The Longhorns have another opportunity to improve their seeding when they host Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Longhorn women are preparing to play their sixth ranked teams in seven games when they host Iowa State, which is considered a No. 2 seed in Bracketology. The Longhorns remained a No. 4 seed, on the strength of wins last week over Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

If the Tournament started today, Texas would face No. 13-seed UNLV in the first round.

The Big 12 men had seven bids on Tuesday, while the Big 12 women had six bids.

Men’s Big 12 Bracketology Seeds (per ESPN)

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 North Texas

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Arkansas

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. Texas State

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Boise State

No. 11 Iowa State/BYU winners vs. UConn

Women’s Big 12 Bracketology Seeds (per ESPN)

Bridgeport Region

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Holy Cross

Greensboro Region

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Mercer

Wichita Region

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNLV

No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Duke

Spokane Region

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Illinois State

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 UCF

