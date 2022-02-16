ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refi applications fall to 53% of mix amid rate spike

By Flávia Furlan Nunes
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage applications decreased 5.4% for the week ending Feb. 11, reflecting what the mortgage market looks like when rates eclipse 4% for the first time since 2019. The Mortgage Bankers Association‘s seasonally adjusted refi index fell 8.9% from the previous week, bringing its share of total applications to the lowest level...

