Refi applications fall to 53% of mix amid rate spike

Plentitude spin-off not priced in. After our recent update on Total Energies SE (TTE), we would like to analyse the Italian operator Eni SPA (E). The company operates in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas as well as in the electricity generation and sale of petrochemicals and oilfield services and construction. The Italian group led by CEO Claudio Descalzi will lift the veil over the accounts on February 18 and the market expectation forecasts, on a yearly basis, an adjusted operating profit of €3.66 billion as well as €1 billion for the last quarter of 2021. Overall, we expect the global gas/oil market to remain rigid in 2022 and prices to remain highly volatile due to low European storage utilization and geopolitical tensions likely not to normalize until 2023. With this follow-up note, we would like to provide two interesting stories that will help investors to better understand this oil player.

