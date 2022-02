The blue and white batik garment from Java, covered in peacocks on trees, mimics a Chinese ceramic. Hanging on the wall as part of the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco’s exhibit, “Weaving Stories,” the textile gives us information: The wearer was probably extremely wealthy to be able to afford such fine batik —keeping the white background pristine made the dying process difficult. She was most likely Indonesian Chinese. And due to the colors, white and blue, we can tell she was probably in mourning — or maybe she had just gotten married — brides sometimes wore blue and white to show grief at leaving their parents’ home.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO