Mizuho Americas signs with Quantifi

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) is a progressive retinal disease that often leads to severe and permanent vision loss. Early initiation of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy has been shown to preserve vision in nAMD patients. Concurrently, treatment outcomes in real-world are inferior to those reported in clinical trials. The most likely reasons observed are fewer treatment-intensity in routine clinical practice than in clinical trials. The other possibility could be the delay in starting treatment and the re-treatment interval. Although a negative impact of aforementioned parameters seems obvious, quantitative impact measures remain elusive in a real-world setting due to a lack of an 'optimal treatment' control group. To overcome this shortcoming, we developed, validated, and applied a model to assess and quantify the impact of anti-VEGF administration variables on visual acuity development in a prospective nAMD patient cohort. The model was further applied to probe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on visual progressions in nAMD patients. The presented model paves the way to systematically explore and evaluate realistic interventions in the current treatment paradigm, that can be adopted in routine clinical care.

