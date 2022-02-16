ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mizuho Americas signs with Quantifi

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions today announced that it has been selected by Mizuho Americas, an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., to support its expanding equity derivatives platform. Quantifi will complement Mizuho America’s existing internal process, providing...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Mizuho raises Murphy to buy - leverage to higher oil prices

Mizuho upgraded Murphy (NYSE:MUR) to buy this morning, after the shares lagged peers following mixed earnings results released January 27th. With peak capex in 2022, cash flow inflects in 2023+, and at strip pricing the Company has one of the highest payout capacities in the sector, trailing only Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), according to Mizuho.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

PNM Resources PT upped at Mizuho on expectation for Avangrid deal by end of 2023

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) price target was upped at Mizuho on the expectation that its sale to Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be completed by December 2023. PNM Resources PT was raised to $53 from $47 by Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont. Mizuho is projecting a 5% dividend increase in December 2022. The...
NYSE
Benzinga

Mizuho Cuts Hubbell Price Target by 8% After Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The analyst dropped the price target to reflect the broader valuation reset of the group and equity market. However, the analyst says Hubbell reported a "strong" Q4 and outlook.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizuho Americas
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Elrond Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Elrond’s (CRYPTO: EGLD) price has increased 5.16% over the past 24 hours to $162.47, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $189.57 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $545.64.
MARKETS
Nature.com

A model to quantify the influence of treatment patterns and optimize outcomes in nAMD

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) is a progressive retinal disease that often leads to severe and permanent vision loss. Early initiation of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy has been shown to preserve vision in nAMD patients. Concurrently, treatment outcomes in real-world are inferior to those reported in clinical trials. The most likely reasons observed are fewer treatment-intensity in routine clinical practice than in clinical trials. The other possibility could be the delay in starting treatment and the re-treatment interval. Although a negative impact of aforementioned parameters seems obvious, quantitative impact measures remain elusive in a real-world setting due to a lack of an 'optimal treatment' control group. To overcome this shortcoming, we developed, validated, and applied a model to assess and quantify the impact of anti-VEGF administration variables on visual acuity development in a prospective nAMD patient cohort. The model was further applied to probe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on visual progressions in nAMD patients. The presented model paves the way to systematically explore and evaluate realistic interventions in the current treatment paradigm, that can be adopted in routine clinical care.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy