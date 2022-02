It has been in the air that Poco is going to launch multiple devices in India to refresh all its series. Now, the latest piece of news suggests that the brand is all set to roll out the Poco X4 Pro in India as well as the global markets. The smartphone is to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The only difference will be that Poco X4 Pro will have a 64MP primary snapper.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO