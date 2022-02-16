ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Egyptian diesel production complex gets $1.5 bln in financing - ministry statement

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egypt signed contracts with a value of approximately $1.5 billion with six banks and financial institutions to finance a diesel production complex in the city of Asyut, the country's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday.

The contracts were signed with Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Credit Agricole CIB (CAGR.PA), UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), HSBC Bank Middle East [RIC:RIC:HSBAIM.UL], BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), and Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA).

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Egypt signs agreement with IITFC worth 1.5 bln

CAIRO Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt signed an agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation worth $1.5 billion to fund and support importing petroleum and supply commodities, the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Hani Sonbol told Asharq TV on Tuesday. Sonbol added that the funding will be divided between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank Middle East#Credit Agricole#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Egyptian#Cdp#Bnp Paribas Sa#Societe Generale Sa
Reuters

Chinese developer Grandjoy gets $1.6 bln facility to fund M&A

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - State-owned Chinese developer Grandjoy Holdings Group Co Ltd said it has signed a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion)financing facility with China Merchants Bank (600036.SS) to fund acquisitions in the country's real estate sector. State-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from cash-strapped...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Glencore sets aside $1.5 bln to cover cost of regulatory probes

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday it had set aside $1.5 billion to resolve a number of investigations by global authorities into allegations of bribery and market manipulation. The company, one of the world’s biggest miners and commodity traders, is facing probes from U.S., UK and Brazilian regulators...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp hydrogen IPO plans face market headwinds - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A steep drop in hydrogen shares is likely to hit the valuation of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) hydrogen unit Nucera, according to investor and financial sources, which could make it more challenging to list the division in a potential share sale. Putting a value on Nucera has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Egypt
Metro International

Germany not affected by reports of Credit Suisse data leak – finance ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany does not think it is affected by a leak of Credit Suisse client data that was published by an investigative journalism network, a spokesperson for the finance ministry said on Monday. Several media outlets published allegations that the bank’s clients included human rights abusers and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 bln in Jan

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian banks increased their liquid assets held in foreign currencies by $8.5 billion in January to $53.5 billion, the central bank said on Monday, in a sign lenders may try to boost their forex shield in light of fresh sanctions threat. The United States is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit is revamping its structure so that all domestic companies from small businesses to large multinationals are looked after by one division, Italy’s second largest bank said on Monday. UniCredit said the aim was to give smaller businesses access to products and services developed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro' gains fizzle as Russia-Ukraine conflict fears intensify

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The euro's gains fizzled and the dollar received a safe-haven boost on Monday after the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between the Russian and U.S. presidents. Weekend reports that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had agreed in principle...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) announced on Monday the opening of a new oilfield named Tahara and said it should eventually produce 14,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The field is being operated by Arabian Gulf...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian finance ministry to consider c.bank proposals on cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it would take proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank into account so long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets. A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy