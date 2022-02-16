BMW 700 Race Car With Two-Cylinder Engine Shows Less Is More

Feel amazing when you reach the finish line with the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. It includes a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension, and differential for precise controlling. Furthermore, the team at McLaren Racing team worked closely to design this set. The Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car, designed for 18+, enables you to become fully immersed in your passion and enjoy a mindful build. Best of all, it measures 5″ tall by 25.5″ long by 10.5″ wide, making it ideal to display once built. You can also add the sponsor stickers for a finishing look to appear like a real FR racing car. Finally, this LEGO set comes includes detailed coffee-table-style instructions to explain the brand’s collaboration.
