A New Approach To Prayer On EL AL Israel Airlines

By Matthew Klint
 5 days ago
If you’ve ever flown on EL AL Israel Airlines, particularly on a transatlantic flight, you know that prayer is a big part of the in-flight experience. In an effort to avoid disrupting non-observant passengers, EL AL is trialing a new program onboard that directs the faithful to galleys for...

