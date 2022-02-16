A New Approach To Prayer On EL AL Israel Airlines

Paul Farmer, an American physician and medical anthropologist renowned for his innovative work in providing health care to poorer countries, died Monday at age 62, his Partners in Health group said. The Boston-based organization said he "unexpectedly passed away today in his sleep while in Rwanda." It did not specify a cause. Farmer's work on providing healthcare solutions through a vast network he helped set up in some of the world's poorest countries brought him wide acclaim. A 2003 book profiling him, "Mountains Beyond Mountains," called him "the man who would cure the world." "Paul's passing is an immense loss to the world," former US president Bill Clinton, who worked closely with Farmer to help impoverished Haiti, said in a statement.

HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO