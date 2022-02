There's a lot to love about lentil soup. It's cheap, hearty, filling, and can take on many different flavors depending on the spices, vegetables, fruits, meats, and broths you use, as well as on the lentils themselves. There are green lentils, brown lentils, red lentils, yellow lentils, and black lentils — each color bringing with it it's own subtle flavor. And most lentil soups are ready in just a little over an hour. Whether you're looking for simple lentil soups, lentil soups inspired by world cuisines, or lentil soups made extra easy in your slow cooker or instant pot, our collection of top-rated lentil soups has something for every lentil-loving home cook. Scroll through to find your new favorite lentil soup.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO