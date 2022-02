EXCLUSIVE: Even though the second film doesn’t bow until the spring, Paramount Pictures and Sega Corp are moving fast to build on their growing Sonic the Hedgehog universe with projects in both the film and TV realms. Paramount and Sega have commenced development on a third feature film installment to the franchise, while Sega and Paramount+ are developing the first-ever original live-action Sonic series, to launch in 2023. It will feature the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba returning to voice the role after it debuts in the sequel movie that bows April 8. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s Viacom Investor Event where...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO